In just the last six years, Matthew Beranek has made a name for himself in the Wisconsin barbecue business. What started as a hobby has morphed into his full-time job.
Lines to order off the Smokey Treats menu at community festivals, like River Falls’ Bacon Bash, rain or shine, are a testament to the quality of the product.
Beranek has been smoking meats since 2016, starting catering and attending festivals with the delectable Smokey Treats since 2018, when he started to secure financing for a food truck with the help of the Pierce County Economic Development Corporation.
When he was approached by the River Falls Chamber of Commerce to take over a lease in a building on Main Street, he couldn’t picture it. His business, up until that point, had been either under a tent or in a food truck.
Low and behold, Beranek was convinced and he has been in the back of 127 N. Main St. since November 2019, selling pulled pork dishes and other goodies.
He took a leap for his business. The slow traffic in the small town allowed him and his staff to get their footing and find their place as a restaurant.
Everyone knows what happened in March 2020. COVID-19 hit and what was supposed to be a run of the mill entrepreneurial challenge, turned into uncharted waters for all businesses.
It wasn’t easy, but Beranek can recognize the number of efficient changes his business had to make out of necessity, that will carry it into the future – pandemic or not.
It was earlier this year that Beranek began looking for a new location, because the current one was no longer a feasible option.
Despite looking long and hard for a storefront in River Falls, Hudson will become the new home of the beloved BBQ joint.
Located at 131 Carmichael Road, Smokey Treats is hoping to open in Hudson in December. Its River Falls location will close, but all the catering and food truck options will remain for customers to seek out.
