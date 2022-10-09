Somerset Domino’s, 830 Rivard St., and the National Fire Protection Association are teaming up with Somerset Fire and Rescue to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15.
On Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 4-7 p.m., anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, their order is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace them or install new batteries.
“Fire safety is extremely important,” Mark Forder, Somerset Domino’s franchise owner, said. “We’re very excited to partner with the National Fire Protection Association and the fire department for a program that not only promotes the safety of our friends and neighbors, but rewards those who make fire safety a priority.”
This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
“In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds,” Travis Belisle, fire chief at Somerset Fire and Rescue, said. “Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out. These steps can make all of the difference and we hope to raise awareness about them through our partnership with Domino’s.”
Customers can call Somerset Domino’s at 715-247-3040 to place their order and be eligible for the fire engine delivery.
