Somerset Elementary school kicked off their reading hammock project on Wednesday, Aug. 23 with an official ribbon cutting and a thank you to the parents and local organizations who made the hammocks happen.
Erin Hoff, a Somerset Elementary teacher and program leader, thanked the Somerset Lion’s Club and Cyclone Fencing, LLC for their support of this new addition to the school.
The hammocks sit outside the school as a way for students to enjoy the outdoors, tackle new reading adventures and, for some, to celebrate their hard work.
Students volunteered to landscape the outdoor space as a way to give back, through their “Learn 2 Love” program which promotes civic engagement and student leadership through educational experiences.
Some of the program’s annual events include “Trick or Can,” students and chaperones collect non-perishable items to donate to the Somerset Community Food Pantry, “We Care Kits,” made kits with basic necessities for the local homeless shelter and “Beautifying our school grounds,” where students plant flower beds and learn about pollination.
The program started eight years ago as a way for students to be more civically involved, Hoff said.
Seeing the middle school and high school students volunteer with their community, it inspired the Somerset elementary school teachers to create a similar experience for their younger students.
The students are excited to learn beyond the classroom, Kitzi Klinger, a first grade instructor, said.
The Learn 2 Love program is looking to expand their events and to host both after and during school opportunities for all of their students.
The more students that can be a part of this, this better Klinger explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.