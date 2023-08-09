The evening of Tuesday, July 25 a Somerset fire, located on 100 block of Spring Street, caused two residents to become homeless.
The Somerset Fire and Rescue, St. Joseph Fire, Lakeview EMS and Somerset Police Department arrived on scene between 8:13-8:17 p.m. The fire was out approximately by 8:30 p.m. with two residents and the landlord safe and accounted for. The cause for the fire remains unknown.
“[It] started in a closet where a lamp may have been on, but not confirmed. Unfortunately, fires due to improper storage of combustible items near heat sources is something that can be avoided, cannot say that it is common but accidents do happen,” Travis Belisle, the Chief of Somerset Fire and Rescue, said.
The two residents, Levi Tetrault and his mother Lisa, did not have renter’s insurance for their home and are currently seeking housing and restoration for their belongings.
While at work, Tetrault heard of the incident from a phone call from his sister stating in distress, “The house. The house is on fire.”
“As I pulled up, the entire street was full of fire trucks and firemen, paramedics. There was a police officer there. Then we [Tetrault’s family] waited around just kind of sat, kind of cried, realized everything was kind of just sinking in at that moment,” he said.
The Tetrault’s received a $600 credit card from the American Red Cross to cover short-term, immediate expenses.
The mother and son stayed at Best Western Plus in New Richmond for four days and found a nearby hotel to stay for an additional four to five days.
When Tetrault’s co-workers heard of this story, they took immediate action. Organizing a GoFundMe fundraiser, loaning TV’s, sending money via Venmo, moving belongings and offering words of support were some of the ways the Tetrault’s received aid from their peers.
While the aftermath is a seemingly never ending, stressful process, Tetrault is hopeful to attend Northwoods Technical College to study social work this coming fall.
The Tetrault’s GoFundMe campaign can be found here.
