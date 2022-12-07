Lowell Peterson, of Somerset, has received the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin.
Peterson was cited for his many years of conducting workshops for school children. President Steve Sample noted that “he was one of the founding members of the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin’s School and Youth Committee which developed educational programs specifically for young people.”
Over the last 12 years, Peterson has given presentations about bluebirds and cavity nesters to over 1,000 fourth- and fifth-grade students throughout the northern half of the state.
The Somerset resident’s interest in birds and other wildlife started as a child on the family farm. “Back then meadowlarks, bobolinks and other birds were common in our fields and pastures,” he recalls.
Three decades ago, Peterson attended a presentation about bluebirds put on by a park ranger at the Interstate Park.
“As a result, I joined BRAW and put up two nest boxes on my five-acre property,” Peterson said. “Within days, one box had a bluebird pair and the other had tree swallows nesting.”
Today, Peterson monitors 24 nest boxes that produced 85 eastern bluebird fledglings this year. A key concern of his is “how can we involve people from urban areas with the opportunity to observe and help birds and the environment?”
Peterson believes that “keeping our green spaces, such as school grounds, golf courses and nature preserves, more natural with less mowing and use of fewer chemicals would be a positive step.”
Upon receiving the award, Peterson commended the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin for its work in helping all cavity nesters in Wisconsin.
