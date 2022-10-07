Jamie Rushton of Somerset and Boonafide Flirt, a 19-year-old quarter horse mare, earned World Championship as well as Reserve Overall in the exceptional rider division and high score for the Wisconsin Dressage Association.
The 2022 Western Dressage World Championship Show was held Sept. 27-Oct. 1 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
Rushton, who has cerebral palsy and a seizure disorder, is part of the Western Dressage Association of America Exceptional Rider program’s therapeutic rider division classes, open to individuals with a diagnosed physical, social or emotional disability. His disabilities have not stopped him from participating in a sport that he loves.
He rides weekly with his coach which enabled him to participate in both online and live shows this summer. Rushton's success in each show helped qualify him for the world show.
The 2022 Western Dressage World Championship drew exhibitors from 28 states, as well as one Canadian province. More than 1,000 western dressage tests were ridden at the picturesque Lazy E and more than 170 entries competed in rail classes.
Western Dressage is an inclusive discipline, welcoming all breeds of horses – 55 different breeds were represented at the world show – and all skill levels, including the walk-trot intro level, therapeutic riding and the highest, level 5.
The World Show is the pinnacle event for a discipline that melds the precision of classical dressage with the western traditions that grew in the American West and with the Spanish vaqueros before that.
It is Western Dressage Association of America’s mission to honor the horse and to value the partnership between horse and rider. An ever-growing number of riders have found a home within the discipline of Western Dressage. The association is a recognized affiliate of the United States Equestrian Federation. For more information, visit westerndressageassociation.org
