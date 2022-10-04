The Minnesota Retailers Association recognized My Happy Place Boutique, 252 Main St., Somerset, with its Customer Experience award as part of the 2022-23 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program.
“Located in Somerset, Wisconsin, shoppers–many of them from Minnesota–discover more than just a store when they visit,” Bruce Nustad, Minnesota Retailers Association president, said. “My Happy Place Boutique lives up to its’ name and is so popular, customers travel hundreds of miles to enjoy the latest in women’s fashion, accessories, décor, gifts and furniture."
My Happy Place Boutique is one of the recipients of the Minnesota’s Retail Champions Customer Experience award. Ten other organizations will be recognized in other categories such as retail manager of the year, social responsibility, best place to work, advocate of the year, building community through retail, partner of the year, lifetime achievement, special achievement and retailer of the year.
“We are honored to receive this award. Our entire team strives to create a memorable experience that keeps our customers coming back time and time again," Cherie Link, of My Happy Place, said.
The team at My Happy Place Boutique will accept the award during the Retail Rally event on Thursday, Oct. 6, beginning at 2 p.m. in Golden Valley, Minnesota.
