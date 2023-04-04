“Short stories are not easy to write, it’s like poetry,” local Hudson author Steve Fox said. “It’s really difficult to be good at it.”
Yet, sometimes the story comes fast and in full.
“It was 35 degrees below zero. It was dark. We had no vaccine. No treatment. No cure for COVID yet and I wrote that story in one night,” Fox said.
Of course, there were hours of editing and perfecting left to do, but crawling out of bed at 5 a.m. to write in between the chaos of a full-time job and family of five wasn’t too hard when the story just kept flowing.
“About every word of this book was written between 5 and 7 a.m.,” Fox said. And sometimes between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.
“If I really find the voice of a story, the story just won’t leave me alone.”
“Sometimes Creek” is a culmination of some of Fox’s easiest and hardest stories, both to write and to read. He brings absurdity and grief together with a bit of dark and ominous creativity. Readers come face to face with inflated realities, told through Fox’s characters – some of whom you get to know well and others you don’t learn the names of.
The collection of short stories officially became available in January and has since been available wherever you buy your books.
He’s made recent trips across the country to do book readings answering questions like, “who is the book about?” “What inspired you to write these stories?” “What’s your next project?”
The book is not autobiographical, but Fox sometimes sources ideas from his own reality, writing meticulous sentences in the notes app of his phone.
“The ice didn’t split when she landed.”
“She left him because of a stuffed fish.”
Fox knows exactly what each of the stories behind those sentences are. Someday, readers might be lucky enough to find out, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.