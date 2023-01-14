Aaron Sundeen, president of St. Croix Economic Development Corporation, announced the EDC’s recipients of the 2022 Business of the Year awards in St. Croix County. The winners are Keystone Medical Technologies, Inc., Croix Valley Foods, and Isometric Micro Molding, Inc.
The three organizations will be honored during an awards dinner scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Ready Ready’s in New Richmond.
“Congratulations to this year’s winners,” said Sundeen. “The award recipients represent a diverse group of successful businesses that bring local, national, and global recognition to St. Croix County, Wisconsin.”
About the 2022 Honorees
Keystone Medical Technologies is the 2022 Emerging Business of the Year. The company was launched in 2021 and manufactures custom tubing solutions including extrusion, polyimide tubing and coated wire used in medical devices and components.
Keystone’s senior management has over 60 years of combined experience in the medical device industry in all aspects of developing and manufacturing medical devices and components. Adam Sutton is the founder/CEO of Keystone Medical Technologies.
Croix Valley Foods is the 2022 Small Business of the Year. Croix Valley Foods was launched 13 years ago by Damon and Lu Holter. The business started in 100 square feet of leased space in the back of a meat market and has grown into a new, modern 20,000 square foot facility.
The company produces steak sauces, marinades, barbecue sauces, dry rubs and bloody Mary seasonings. The award-winning sauces and rubs are all-natural, gluten-free and MSG-free.
Products are shipped around the world, as evidenced by Croix Valley receiving one of three Governor’s Export Achievement Awards last October in recognition of their global business development success. The Holters are fiercely competitive. Damon Holter is a world champion by winning the sandwich category at the 10th annual World Food Championships in Dallas. He also provides culinary content for national publications and has been featured on Travel Channel’s “American Grilled.”
Damon Holter has also hosted numerous episodes for Outside Television Network’s “Fired Up Food” and competed on the Food Network’s “Family Food Showdown.” Lu Holter also competed at the World Championships as well as on television programs such as the Food Network’s “Family Food Showdown,” “BBQ Brawl” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
Isometric Micro Molding is the 2022 Business of the Year. In 2021, Donna Bibber and Wayne Shakal purchased Isometric Micro Molding from owner-founder Mike Hudalla, becoming CEO and president, respectively.
Isometric Micro Molding, a division of Isometric Companies, Inc., has grown to be the largest and fastest growing medical-focused micro molder in North America. With over 33,000 square feet of manufacturing space within two facilities, Isometric Companies completes all micro manufacturing processes in-house. This unique capability allows for the complete control over each project, full transparency, as well as the highest level of risk mitigation for its customers.
Isometric serves numerous medical device industries, including markets for diabetes, intraocular, vascular, neuromodulation, orthopedic and drug delivery devices. Capabilities include 3D micro printing, micro molding, micro tooling, micro automated assembly and CT scanning.
Event Details
This is the 29th business awards program conducted by St. Croix EDC. The event is open to the public but reservations are required.
