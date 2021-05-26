HAMMOND — Follow the yellow brick road this weekend with St. Croix Central’s performance of “The Wizard of Oz” premiering Saturday, May 29.
About 50 high school and middle school students are in the cast, with more making up the pit band and set crew.
“We try to play to students’ strengths and if they want to be involved, find out where their home is,” Director Amanda Arnold said.
Arnold said she looks at the past three years when picking a show, to make sure students have a variety in their high school career. She also looks at the strengths of the students who are involved.
“I have a crew of guys who have been involved since they were freshmen, and they are just incredible actors and singers, and I wanted to give them a chance to showcase that their last year,” she said.
Usually the high school’s productions are in the fall, but due to COVID the musical was moved this year.
Rehearsing was strange at first, Arnold said, wearing masks and not being able to see each other’s faces. But the actors are grateful to be able to perform together again.
“That’s been the thread that has gotten us through some really long nights and some days that it is sort of frustrating and depressing when you’re missing people from rehearsal from quarantine,” she said.
They are all excited to be able to share live theater with the community again.
“The arts get taken for granted so much, and COVID has just shined a light on how important they are and how live performing arts in the flesh are super important,” Arnold said.
She’s pleased to come together as a community again and share that experience.
“People can expect some really cool effects, some songs that they know and love, and just be able to come and escape sort of the reality of life for a couple hours in a story that is so beloved and has stood the test of time,” she said.
Arnold thought the students would know the story as well as audiences, but it’s new for many of them.
“I didn’t realize that 14-18-year-olds don’t know this movie and they don’t know the story,” she said. “So it’s been really fun to sort of watch them fall in love with it.”
The cast is exploring the characters and the stories through a new lens.
“They really enjoyed learning it, and then getting to do all the special effects and the kind of strange costumes that are unlike any other show they’ve ever done,” she said. “So it’s been a blast for them.”
As a director, Arnold enjoys seeing the students work together to succeed.
“They worked really hard and deserve it,” she said.
