St. Croix County American Legion

The St. Croix County American Legion presented a $700 check to the St. Croix Central Backpack Program from funds they raised. These funds help support the program which provides food for families in need in the St. Croix Central School District. Pictured from left are: Fred Jourdeans (Commander Hammond Post 432), Andrea Felberg (St. Croix Central), Dave McDonald (Children and Youth Chair), Jerry DuBois (St. Croix County American Legion Commander), Aimee Bohatta (St. Croix Central). 

 Submitted photo

