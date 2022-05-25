St. Croix Central’s Senior Class of 2022 will graduate on Friday, May 27, 2022. The ceremony will take place at the Tom Sempf Gymnasium at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are not required.
174 Graduates are expected to receive their diplomas including 56 from the St. Croix Virtual Academy.
The 2022 Class Valedictorians are Sydney Burgess, Ella Fern, Katelyn Lent, Morgan Lindquist,Grace Mansell and Anna Sauer.
Middle school language arts teacher Jonalee Buckel will be delivering the keynote address to graduates.
Each of the Valedictorians will also be addressing their classmates.
