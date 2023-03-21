Students from area schools will participate in a Wisconsin School Music Association sanctioned District Solo and Ensemble Music Festival hosted at St Croix Central High School, 1751 Broadway St., in Hammond, on Saturday, March 25.
During the festival, which is free and open to the public, students will perform vocal and instrumental solos, duets, trios and small ensembles before an adjudicator.
The Wisconsin School Music Association music festivals annually attract thousands of students from middle, junior high and high schools throughout Wisconsin.
The festival will draw students from a number of area schools, including Baldwin-Woodville High School, Ellsworth High School, Hudson High School, New Richmond High School, Prescott High School, River Falls High School and St Croix Central High School. Sean Conway, music director from St Croix Central High School, will be serving as the festival manager.
Wisconsin School Music Association music festivals support school music programs as part of a comprehensive education by encouraging the study of quality music literature; motivating students to prepare and perform to the best of their abilities; improving students’ understanding of music literature and concepts (performance through understanding) and providing a performance assessment to improve individual and group achievement.
