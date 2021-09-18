HUDSON -- St. Croix County supervisors met for their regular monthly meeting Thursday night, Sept. 9. Here is what you need to know:
1. Redistricting plan advances
Following a public hearing Thursday night, supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to redraw municipal ward boundaries based on the data provided in the 2020 U.S. census.
County Administrator Ken Witt walked the supervisors through a Powerpoint of the redistricting process.
“Our goal is to complete the redistricting process by December 1 while continuing to ensure a non-partisan redistricting process that prioritizes public hearings and public input on the process and the tentative maps,” said Witt.
Local governments are required to redraw municipal ward boundaries and political jurisdictions every 10 years to accommodate changing population and demographic trends revealed in the census data. The County Board is charged with overseeing changes to the maps for city and county government. At the county level, population changes may affect the boundaries of wards, aldermanic districts and county supervisory districts.
State lawmakers are responsible for redrawing district boundaries for the state’s Senate, Assembly and congressional districts.
The St. Croix County population increased to 93,536 people in 2020, an increase of 9,191 or 10.9% since 2010.
To ensure equal representation, the county needs to distribute that increase, 484 people per district, as evenly as possible between the 19 County Board districts.
Witt noted the redistricting process is guided by four priorities:
Aim for the lowest possible deviation from the ideal district size of 4,923 per district
Aim to keep a district’s size and shape, compact, contiguous and keep communities of interest intact.
Strive to have district lines follow easily identified boundaries
Splits meet ward guidelines
The plan approved Thursday night has a total deviation of 3.84%. It creates splits in the towns of Stanton, Star Prairie and Richmond. It creates three districts in Hudson and one complete district in the Town of Hudson consisting of three supervisory districts.
2. Municipalities weigh in next
The new map will be distributed to municipalities. They will have until Oct. 14 to adopt ward plans by resolution and submit those plans back to the County.
The County Community Development Department will work with the municipalities to adjust wards to accommodate municipal election districts.
A second public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 2 at which time the County Board will review and adopt a final supervisory district plan to be presented to the state.
3. Budget amended due to ARPA funds
St. Croix County received its initial American Rescue Plan Act allotment of $8,807,978.82 to assist with COVID-19 recovery earlier this year. The county expects to receive a similar amount in May 2022.
Following a meeting of the St. Croix County Committee of the Whole on July 28, 2021, committee members recommended that a total of $1,115,000 of the initial ARPA installment be spent on a total of 17 projects as the first phase of incorporating the federal funds into the county budget.
Supervisor Scottie Ard introduced an amendment to increase the funds designated for Detox Withdrawal Management Services from $50,000 to $150,000.
“The Detox Management Services program is critical to the other program components that HHS has proposed. They are also critical in managing the number of emergency room visits, unauthorized hospitalizations, law enforcement pickups and homelessness,” said Ard.
County HHS Director Bob Rohret explained that $50,000 would likely be enough to purchase equipment and rent space but not enough to pay for a medical director and support staff in the long term.
“Operating a facility like this is expensive. We intend to use other ARPA initiatives to supplement mobile case management and those kinds of things to operate in conjunction with this program, but $50,000 would be a very minimal amount of money to operate even a small program like this. It could be done for a period of time but how long we could sustain that, I’m not sure without other sustainable funding coming on,” said Rohret.
Supervisors unanimously approved Ard’s amendment incorporating $50,000 from the Stormwater Infiltration project and $50,000 from broadband to account for the $150,000.
4. Health and safety staff compensated
Supervisor Judy Achterhof introduced an amendment to consolidate the compensation designated for Health Care Campus Direct Care Staff and Law Enforcement Staff to be paid out in single payment in one year as opposed to multiple years extending into 2024.
Achterhof made the distinction that this money does not represent raises but rather compensation for services already performed. She also expressed concern that exposing those future allocations to board members that may be unfamiliar with the circumstances several years from now, might put that money at risk to be reduced or eliminated.
Achterhof’s amendment to pay Health Care Campus Direct Care Staff $300,000 in 2021 and Law Enforcement Staff $375,000 in 2022 in bonuses passed unanimously.
“Tthey had to work in conditions that were not pleasant and not safe and they should be rewarded. I fully feel that giving it to them in a lump sum is recognition of what they’ve had to go through for the past two years,” said Achterhof.
Quick hits
Board members approved the annual library levy by a vote of 11-6. The levy reimburses libraries throughout the county for the prior year expenses they incurred serving rural library users. The resolution keeps in place the penalty to the Hudson Joint Library that has been the practice for the past four years.
Manager Jonathon Sherwood of CliftonLarsenAllen LLP presented a summary of the 2020 Audit to Board members
Board members approved a work plan for the county administrator beginning Sept. 1, 2021-Aug 31, 2022. The plan sets four primary goals:
1. Strategic Planning: Work with department heads to create departmental work plans.
2. Broadband: Implement study findings.
3. Facilities: Guide Government Center building project through the review process to the level of County Board support.
4. Employees: Create a plan to improve hiring effectiveness for entry level and seasonal employees along with improved employee advancement opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.