At 9:08 p.m., St. Croix County posted its election results. Here is who was elected or re-elected to the St. Croix County Supervisors:
District 1
Lisa Lind: 332 votes
Erica Johnson 226 votes
District 2
Shawn Anderson: 437 votes
Sue Curtis: 398 votes
District 3
Bob Long: 654 votes
District 4
John Salmi: 125 votes
Cathy Leaf: 456 votes
District 5
Carah Koch: 624 votes
District 6
Timothy J. Hall: 535 votes
Paul Adams: 701 votes
District 7
Paul W. Berning: 503 votes
District 8
Rick Ottino: 412 votes
District 9
Bob Feidler: 430 votes
District 10
Guy Young: 324 votes
Dave Ostness: 395 votes
District 11
Scott Counter: 357 votes
District 12
Christopher Parent: 196 votes
Daniel Hansen: 292 votes
District 13
Ryan Sherley: 323 votes
Scottie E. Ard: 279 votes
District 14
Greg Tellijohn: 258 votes
Jason A. Gruber: 233 votes
District 15
Mark Carlson: 428 votes
David Peterson: 408 votes
District 16
Mike Barcalow: 614 votes
Tessa M. Boury: 360 votes
District 17
Bob Swanepoel: 567 votes
Sean Lybert: 444 votes
District 18
Joseph Kusilek: 203 votes
Jerry Van Someren: 367 votes
District 19
Tim Ramberg: 442 votes
Jen Flanders: 356 votes
