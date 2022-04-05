RTSA voted sticker

At 9:08 p.m., St. Croix County posted its election results. Here is who was elected or re-elected to the St. Croix County Supervisors: 

District 1

Lisa Lind: 332 votes

Erica Johnson 226 votes

District 2

Shawn Anderson: 437 votes

Sue Curtis: 398 votes

District 3

Bob Long: 654 votes

District 4

John Salmi: 125 votes

Cathy Leaf: 456 votes

District 5

Carah Koch: 624 votes

District 6

Timothy J. Hall: 535 votes

Paul Adams: 701 votes

District 7

Paul W. Berning: 503 votes

District 8

Rick Ottino: 412 votes

District 9

Bob Feidler: 430 votes

District 10

Guy Young: 324 votes

Dave Ostness: 395 votes

District 11

Scott Counter: 357 votes

District 12

Christopher Parent: 196 votes

Daniel Hansen: 292 votes

District 13

Ryan Sherley: 323 votes

Scottie E. Ard: 279 votes

District 14

Greg Tellijohn: 258 votes

Jason A. Gruber: 233 votes

District 15

Mark Carlson: 428 votes

David Peterson: 408 votes

District 16

Mike Barcalow: 614 votes

Tessa M. Boury: 360 votes

District 17

Bob Swanepoel: 567 votes

Sean Lybert: 444 votes

District 18

Joseph Kusilek: 203 votes

Jerry Van Someren: 367 votes

District 19

Tim Ramberg: 442 votes

Jen Flanders: 356 votes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you