The board approved the county’s participation in an opioid settlement agreement with six pharmaceutical entities, including Walgreen, Walmart and CVS – the opioid defendants.
“The one important part of that is that we are just one tiny county in this bigger group in the settlement,” County Administrator Ken Witt said at the Tuesday, March 7 board meeting. “So, whatever terms they’ve dictated are the terms that we’re subject to. This resolution authorizes me to sign the document so we get money and that’s the bottom line.”
This is the second of two large settlements involving opioid litigation that the county has been OKed to participate in. The first was against opioid distributors and the national agreement came to $27 billion.
The county participated in that litigation and voted to take its allocations over the next 18 years.
Exact settlement amounts have not yet been determined.
“Based on a comparison with previous settlements involving distributors, annual payments under these settlements may be in the range of $167,000 to $315,000 per year over ten or more years. This revenue will be placed in the opioid abatement account and must be spent on opioid abatement measures as allowed by the settlement agreements, with expenditures subject to future county board approval,” states the memorandum.
The county board has not voted on how to use the funds, but rather that they will engage in negotiations.
Runoff management grant
The county OKed the application for a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grant for $451,000 grant for targeted runoff management.
The grant program could bring in resources to conduct conservation work and provide both staffing and projects with landowners in 2024-25. “Flexibility to work with farmers,” Supervisor Daniel Hansen explained.
Funds are acquired through a competitive application process and used in areas that are under a Total Daily Maximum Load, also known as TMDL. Lake St. Croix is under a TMDL for phosphorus making the Willow River watersheds eligible for the grant application.
The county match would be in-kind, proving supervisory costs, office space, computer supplies, etc.
Library numbers across St. Croix County
County librarians highlighted the successes and the numbers of the 11 county libraries over the last year.
Total circulation: 760,000.
Total library visits: 412,152.
Total programs: 1,997.
Digital materials: 249,490.
Physical items: 610,091.
Hotspots: 85, 22 of which are funded by the county.
