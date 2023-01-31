In a small office on the second floor of the St. Croix County Government Center, Assistant District Attorney Aaron Damrau sits at his desk, surrounded by the day's work.
He has dressed up the dull space with plants on his window sill. They overlook a parking lot layered with a thin layer of snow coating the black pavement. He commuted from across state lines that morning. He and his partner live in a suburb of the Twin Cities.
His desk, in organized chaos, is clean, but scattered with sticky notes, notebooks, a water bottle.
The office, which alone is bland, is riddled with county legal cases.
Dramatized, fictional court television would lead you to believe a certain image of a public attorney. Characters from “Suits,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Law and Order,” make the work of a public lawyer look small and subtle.
Damrau’s job is anything but mundane.
In a utopian version of the New York City legal scene, the clean-cut, quick-witted, hot-headed corporate lawyer Harvey Specter lives the life many associate with a law degree.
For the St. Croix County assistant district attorneys, imagining a life of posh luxury as a publicly funded lawyer is a pipe dream.
Assistant district attorneys in St. Croix County, led by District Attorney Karl Anderson, make low wages. Even lower than their public defender counterparts.
As employees of the state, public defenders in Wisconsin rarely make less than $60,000 a year.
The district attorney can offer a starting salary of about $54,000 to their assistants, also state employees.
In Wisconsin, public defenders have one thing over the district attorney’s office – salary negotiating power.
Damrau accepted his position over the summer of 2022. He is one of few state funded assistant district attorneys that was offered a higher starting wage, because of his previous position as a public defender. The district attorney’s office was able to match his previous state salary.
“It’s not a fair salary system because I am making more than attorneys that have been working for significantly longer than me, because… I was able to negotiate with the [state public defender] to get a higher salary,” Damrau said.
He was the only applicant for the position in St. Croix County and was offered the job by Anderson, after he’d been searching to fill his team for months
In St. Croix County, this inability to hire has resulted in a significantly short staffed office, bleeding into the operating power of the justice system.
For victims within the court system, there is one major implication – time.
“The biggest implications are we have less time to spend on each case, and we have larger delays in accomplishing tasks,” Anderson said. “The turnaround time for charging out new case referrals has been lengthened. That results in everyone involved in the case – victims, defendants - sitting in limbo longer until a prosecutor has time to make a charging decision.”
This means there is little time to spend working on each case.
An example Anderson provided was the use of body camera footage in nearly all cases “an extremely important tool.”
Now, there is rarely time to watch it.
““Overall, fewer attorneys means fewer hours spent on each case we have, which means there is a greater likelihood of something going wrong on a case,” Damrau said.
In the three years, the county office has seen eight assistant district attorney positions turn over.
The office only has a total of seven full time assistant district attorney positions.
“Every [assistant district attorney] who left prosecution work cited pay and workload for their reasons for leaving,” Anderson said.
Michelle Brekken was one of those who left.
A 2013 law school grad, Brekken has 10 years of legal experience. Prior to becoming a prosecutor, she worked as a public defender in Minnesota.
Brekken began her time with the county in the summer of 2020 and left almost exactly two years later.
“That was my dream job,” she said about her position in the district attorney’s office. She’d always wanted to be a prosecutor and she loved finally being able to do it.
Passion, however, didn’t make up for the time and money she lost to the job in the county.
“I made more money working part-time as a public defender in Minnesota than I did working full-time as a prosecutor in Wisconsin,” Brekken said.
Now working in private practice for a bank, Brekken is in a much more comfortable position. So much so that she still offers to volunteer in Anderson’s office when she can. It was hard enough to leave behind the job, she didn’t want to let go completely and she didn’t have to.
Despite being allowed to hire above the minimum pay wall Anderson’s team still isn’t fully staffed.
“We were fortunately granted the permission to hire above minimum, but have still not been able to fill the position.”
In 2021, a state analysis was done outlining the number of assistant district attorney positions each county should have. In addition to a temporary part-time position funded through a COVID-19 plan, the state gave St. Croix County seven positions. The temporary position has not been filled, nor received any applicants, and was posted in the spring of 2022.
For the full-time position, there have been two candidates interviewed, neither with experience as an attorney. Both candidates were offered the position and both declined, taking jobs elsewhere.
Anderson still has one, full-time empty prosecutor seat in his office.
A third candidate was interviewed, though he wouldn’t be able to begin until the second half of the year.
“The pay would be a significant pay cut from his current military salary,” Anderson said. “I’m hopeful that the legislature will take action to increase [assistant district attorney] salaries so I can call that applicant with good news and hopefully convince him to work here.”
The job isn’t glamorous. There are few perks, unlike the life of a private practice attorney on TV.
You have to want to do the job and that has to be enough, but for many students out of law school, it’s not. There are loans and rent to pay.
Plus, it’s a lot of work.
“I’m honest with applicants,” Anderson said. “I don’t want them to come in and be like, ‘Wow, this is a lot of work,’ and then quit. You know, you kind of have to prepare [them] and say… ‘You’re going to be busy during the day. You’re going to be writing briefs at night. You gotta be on call.’”
Anderson is young with a resume denser than many of his staff, but for an attorney’s office, the overall years of experience are low.
Anderson began practicing law after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He completed federal internships as well as worked with the innocence project. It was in 2016 when he began his tenure in the district attorney’s office, working as an assistant for four years. It was in 2021 that he was elected as district attorney.
Now, Anderson’s team is largely reflective of the state of the system.
In Anderon’s office, the general level of experience is an average of about six years.
He has been able to hire few experienced attorneys, but is taking who he can to fill the seven assistant district attorney positions.
When he hired Damrau, it was not an opportunity to let pass. He’d practiced in the private sector, been a public defense attorney as well as practiced in rural Wisconsin as a city attorney over the last seven years.
The already stressful job seems impossible sometimes. There are not enough hours in the day.
“We could work 80 hour weeks every week and not be caught up,” Damrau said. “I think that’s true even if we were fully staffed, because there is just always more that we can be doing.”
Damrau has had to hone in on one question essential to any legal action, but more so when he is always facing an influx of cases: “What is justice?”
The question comes up as Damrau receives criminal complaints from the sheriff’s office or requests for warrants. It’s not always about what comes in the door first, but rather prioritizing the best he can.
He called it “making judgment calls.”
It’s “figuring out what’s important and what is not quite as important and prioritizing the stuff that’s in front of you,” Damrau said. “Because it just keeps coming and coming and coming. It’s nonstop. And when you don’t have enough people to disperse all of the work…” he trailed off.
Burnout is a fear Damrau has – his own but also the potential he’ll witness it in his coworkers.
There are four courtrooms and a court commissioner hearing room at the county courthouse, 1101 Carmichael Road in Hudson.
“With six full-time prosecutors, if the court commissioner and all judges are in… we can only have one prosecutor out of the office before we start to have coverage issues,” Anderson said.
Though appearing in court is not the only responsibility of a prosecutor.
There is a need for office time for confirming with victims, communicating with defense attorneys, preparing for upcoming trials, answering questions from law enforcement, charging out new referrals, responding to emails and voicemails, and reviewing search warrants, just to name a few additional tasks.
Unfortunately, it would be a bold to assume this is simply a St. Croix County issue. The state has been struggling with these conditions for years. Reports from various media outlets going back nearly a decade depict the dire circumstances in Wisconsin.
St. Croix County, though in a pickle, is in a better place than other Wisconsin counties.
The District Attorney from Dodge County shared a letter with his fellow public attorneys, outlining the issues at hand and why it led him to step down.
As of mid-January, ex Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg estimated there would be no working state prosecutors in his county office.
