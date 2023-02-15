On Jan. 25, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced the preliminary December 2022 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 35 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents.
A good number to note is that of “maximum employment” – when virtually all who are able and willing to work are employed. It is commonly considered that when unemployment reaches about 5% or below, maximum employment has been reached.
The December 2022 estimates are preliminary and subject to revision within the next few weeks.
St. Croix County
2.7% in December 2022.
2.6% in October and November and 2022.
2.2% in December 2021.
Wisconsin
Preliminary unemployment rates from November to December
Declined or stayed the same in 42 of the 72 counties.
Decreased in all of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities.
State unemployment
3.2% in December 2022.
3.1% in December 2021.
Other
Pierce: 2.9% in December 2022.
Polk: 4% in December 2022.
Minnesota: 2.5% in December 2022.
Minnesota: 3.0% in December 2021.
U.S.: 3.5% in December 2022.
U.S.: 3.9% in December 2021.
Labor force participation
64.7% participation in Wisconsin as of December 2022.
66.4% participation in Wisconsin as of December 2021.
62.3% participation in the U.S. in December 2022.
61.9% participation in the U.S. in December 2021.
