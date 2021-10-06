St. Croix County Public Health has extended their Health Advisory until Dec. 7. Under advisory, Public Health recommends every individual, age five and older, in St. Croix County wear a face mask if the following apply:
The individual is not fully vaccinated or
The individual is fully vaccinated and is
In public indoor settings when the level of community transmission in St. Croix County is at a “substantial” or “high” level. Our current transmission level is updated weekly can be found on the St. Croix County COVID-19 Dashboard.
At local businesses and workplaces which ask individuals to mask.
In healthcare settings.
In K-12 schools (students, staff and visitors).
At a place where masks are required by local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.
If they are residents or employees in a correctional or detention facility, jail or homeless shelter.
This advisory follows the public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which is based on the latest scientific data on COVID-19. Public Health strongly recommends all residents 12 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone who has medical concerns about the vaccine should talk with a doctor.
On Oct. 4, St. Croix County had a COVID-19 case rate (rolling 7-day average) of 49 new daily cases per 100,000 population. This rate has dramatically increased compared to the average case rate of 7 cases on Aug. 4 when the mask advisory was last renewed.
In Wisconsin in August 2021 there were 1,413.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population among individuals that were not fully vaccinated. The rate for fully vaccinated individuals was much less at 360 cases per 100,000 population.
The rates of hospitalization and death also differed greatly with those that are not fully vaccinated experiencing greater rates of hospitalization and death.
Eight residents of St. Croix County died due to COVID-19 being a direct cause or contributing factor in their death during September of 2021. At the time of their death, six of these individuals were between the ages of 60-69 years old, one individual was between 70-79 years old and one individual was between the ages of 80-89 years old.
COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters
As of Oct. 4, only 53.2% of residents of St. Croix County have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. As more people get vaccinated for COVID-19 there is less risk of people in our community experiencing preventable health issues and loss of life. The vaccines currently authorized for use in the U.S. are widely available and have been proven safe and effective in the fight against COVID-19.
The CDC recently recommended that people 65 and older and certain populations who are at high risk of COVID-19 receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after the completion of their Pfizer vaccine series.
Questions or concerns about COVID-19 vaccines should be directed to your doctor or a health professional. You can find more information about the Health Advisory and how to get a COVID-19 vaccine on the St. Croix County website.
