St. Croix County Public Health has extended the Health Advisory until April 5.
Although the number of reported cases are dropping, St. Croix County Public Health is asking for everyone’s help to protect the community.
As of Feb. 6, St. Croix County was experiencing an average of 59 reported COVID-19 cases a day.
Transmission remains high for the county at a case rate of 651 cases per 100,000 population in a 7-day period for Jan. 30-Feb. 5. Community transmission is considered high when the COVID-19 case rate is at least 100 cases per 100,000 population in a 7-day period.
Help lower the spread by following these simple steps:
Get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster if eligible
Wear a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask
Practice physical distancing
Stay home when you are sick
Get tested if you have symptoms or are a close contact
Wash your hands frequently
A layered approach using these recommendations can help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Of these recommendations, vaccination remains the best tool experts have identified to prevent unnecessary health issues and loss of life.
Unvaccinated individuals are more likely to be hospitalized and die from COVID-19 compared to those fully vaccinated.
Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for December of 2021 shows that people not fully vaccinated were:
diagnosed with COVID-19 at a rate three times higher.
hospitalized with COVID-19 at a rate 10 times higher.
died from COVID-19 at a rate 14 times higher than people who were fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
Everyone 5 years of age and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin. Public Health is offering free first and second doses and booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Mondays at the Services Center in New Richmond from noon - 4 p.m.
You can sign up for your vaccine by following the instructions on the St. Croix County website, sccwi.gov/COVID-19-Vaccine.
The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people 12 years of age and older for protection against COVID-19 severe illness, hospitalization and death. The current recommendations for booster shots are:
Pfizer for ages 12 and older, five months after your second dose.
Moderna for ages 18 and older, five months after your second dose.
J&J for ages 18 and older two months after your first dose.
COVID-19 testing
Public Health urges everyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to get tested. PCR testing is available at the St. Croix County Services Center in New Richmond.
You can find more information and a list of testing locations on the St. Croix County website, sccwi.gov/COVID-19-Testing.
