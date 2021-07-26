HUDSON -- A 46-year-old inmate died at the St. Croix County Jail on Sunday, July 25, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
Danyiel C. Mager, of New Richmond, died after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
Lakeview Ambulance was called at 11:42 a.m. Sunday for an unresponsive inmate. According to the release, deputies found Mager lying in her bunk and she was not breathing. Both deputies and medics unsuccessfully performed lifesaving measures.
An examination at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found no evidence of internal or external traumatic injuries. The cause and manner of death are pending the toxicology results.
Mager had been booked in the jail in the early morning hours of July 24 after being arrested for outstanding warrants, according to the release.
The incident is under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and the Pierce County Medical Examiners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.