Erin Elizabeth Caruso, Hammond, and Adam Max Delander, Hammond; marriage date: Dec. 12.
Alyssa Marie Braun, River Falls, and Kirby Jacob Quebodeaux, River Falls; marriage date: Dec. 2.
Amanda Sue Leier, New Richmond, and Steven Patrick Bowley, New Richmond; marriage date: Dec. 16.
Linda Marie Morning, River Falls, and Gary Robert Foster, River Falls; marriage date: Dec. 29.
Elizabeth Ann Marino, New Richmond, and Lea Ann Jondal, New Richmond; marriage date: Dec. 2.
Abigail Elise Baurle, Excelsior, and Paul Matthew Kliegle, New Hope; marriage date: Jan. 7.
Amy Corinne Wilmeth, Baldwin, and Nathan Roger Lamb, Baldwin; marriage date: Dec. 1.
Leslie Ruth Kier, St. Joseph, and Daniel Theodore Orf, St. Joseph; marriage date: Dec. 10.
Olivia Katherine Asta, Eagan, and Brian Michael Propp, Eagan; marriage date: Dec. 22.
Katelyn Sophia Lowery, Eagle River, and Josiah David Rice, Eagle River; marriage date: Dec. 11.
Kristine Louise Hildebrand, Hudson, and David Aaron Tejeda Galvez, Honduras; marriage date: Dec. 12.
Paige Mikala Blanchard, Roberts, and John Dillon Fernandez, Roberts; marriage date: Dec. 15.
Jessica Lynn Ferguson, Erin Prairie, and Jeffrey Robert Moberg, Dresser; marriage date: Dec. 26.
Christina Farrell Quinn, Roseville, and Samuel McManus O’Byrne, Roseville; marriage date: Dec. 29.
Chelsea Yvonne Demma Creager, New Richmond, and Joshua Dean Phillips, New Richmond; marriage date: Dec. 23.
Devyn Marie McLellan, Hudson, and Lucas Kennesaw Fenwick Ryan, Hudson; marriage date: Dec. 16.
Isabelle Olive Meyers, Hammond, and Manuel Enrique Suchte, Hammond; marriage date: Dec. 12.
Debora Rose Barber, North Hudson, and Michael Brian Thomas, North Hudson; marriage date: Dec. 12.
Wendy Christine Sundheim, Kinnickinnic, and Roger Alan Young, Kinnickinnic; marriage date: Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.