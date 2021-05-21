St. Croix County Public Health has modified its mask advisory to reflect new CDC guidelines, according to a news release.
The new guidelines state fully vaccinated people can resume activities, indoor or outdoor, without a mask or physically distancing. A person is fully vaccinated if it has been more than two weeks since the final dose of a vaccination series.
Public Health continues to recommend masks for those not fully vaccinated. It encourages those who have not been vaccinated to do so at a location convenient to them.
Masks act as a simple barrier that help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others. Droplets that can spread the virus are released when a person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes.
Under the Mask Advisory, Public Health recommends every individual, age five and older, in St. Croix County wear a face mask if the following apply:
- The individual is not fully vaccinated or
- The individual is fully vaccinated and is
- At local businesses and workplaces which ask individuals to mask.
- In healthcare settings.
- In K-12 schools.
- At a place where masks are required by local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.
- If they are residents or employees in a correctional or detention facility, jail or homeless shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.