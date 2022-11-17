Every year St. Croix County employees come together to give back to the communities they serve. This holiday season St. Croix County is participating in the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.
If you want to help, bring a new, unwrapped toy to one of St. Croix County's drop-off locations by Thursday, Dec. 15.
Donation box locations
- Baldwin: St. Croix County Highway Building, 300 Oak Ridge Parkway.
- Hudson: St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road.
- New Richmond: St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane, or the St. Croix County Health and Rehab Center, 1445 North 4th St.
How it Works
Toys for Tots coordinators pick up donated toys and with the assistance of local social welfare agencies, church groups and other local community agencies, distribute the toys children in need.
Toys for Tots doesn't publish a list of recommended toys or cost range, explaining that it encourages a broad range of gifts. It is up to you to determine how much you're comfortable spending on toys to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.