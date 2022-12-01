St. Croix County Public Health has successfully completed a review process to maintain national accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).
The nonprofit PHAB works to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure and innovation. In maintaining accreditation status for another five years, St. Croix County Public Health has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards and is dedicated to improving the health outcomes of the residents of the county.
PHAB’s accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards that public health departments can follow to continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.
Laurie Diaby-Gassama is the St. Croix County Public Health supervisor. She stated, “St. Croix County Public Health has retained our accreditation status from PHAB after going through the process of re-accreditation. We are proud that this demonstrates our continued service of excellence. We are a small team that cares deeply about the communities we serve. This recognition affirms our effort to continuously improve the quality of life and health in St. Croix County.”
St. Croix County Public Health received its first national accreditation status through PHAB in 2014 after undergoing a rigorous assessment to ensure they met a set of quality standards and measures. PHAB-accredited health departments demonstrate great leadership by placing their work for peer review, with the goal of using the feedback to improve the services they provide to their communities.
Public health departments are on the front lines of efforts to protect and promote the health of our communities. As part of this effort, St. Croix County participates in a community coalition called "Healthier Together" with Pierce County, community partners and residents. The coalition’s initiatives focus on bringing people together from across the county to identify and address a variety of health priorities.
The coalition recently announced “mental, social and emotional wellness” and “thriving and livable communities for all” as the two health priorities for 2023-2025. Individuals, partners and organizations have been identified to help plan, educate and gather resources to improve public health and quality of life for the people in our area.
