HUDSON — With COVID-19 variants spreading across the country, St. Croix Public Health is asking those who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 to follow safety precautions and get vaccinated, according to a news release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently listed the Delta Variant as a “variant of concern”. Studies show that this variant spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of COVID-19.
As of July 14, 2021, 47.3% of St. Croix County residents have completed their vaccination series and 49.7% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As more people get vaccinated for COVID-19 there is less risk of variants spreading, of future and more harmful variants forming, and of people in our community experiencing preventable health issues and loss of life. The vaccines currently authorized for use in the U.S. are widely available and have been proven safe and effective in the fight against COVID-19. They have also been shown to provide protection from the Delta Variant.
St. Croix County Public Health will continue to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Services Center in New Richmond.
Those who want a vaccine at these clinics can sign up at sccwi.gov/COVID-19-vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is available at these clinics for anyone 12 and older.
Vaccines are also widely available at local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Tools like evaccines.gov can help residents find a convenient location and time.
More information on vaccines can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.