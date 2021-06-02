HUDSON — St. Croix County has received more than $8 million dollars in federal money as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The money can be used to support public health expenditures, address negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers or to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Administrator Ken Witt said he has met with department heads to brainstorm possible uses of the money.
County board supervisors will meet in a committee of the whole this summer to discuss what projects will be funded with the money.
Supervisor Judy Achterhof said she’d like supervisors to have a list of possible projects before they meet, so they can be prepared to discuss them. Supervisor Bob Long agreed.
“The more we can prepare ahead of time the better off we’ll be,” Long said.
Making decisions sooner will be helpful for different budgeting areas, Achterhof said, including libraries.
The county will receive money in two separate batches, Witt said. This first batch totals $8,807,443.50.
He recommended planning only for the money the county has on hand. The second batch will arrive after elections, and there may be more guidance on just how the money can be spent at that time.
In total, the county will receive more than $17 million. A total of $65 billion was set for counties, and allocated based on the county’s population.
