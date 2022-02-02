Want to help identify Jane and John Does? Upload your DNA profile from Ancestry.com, 23-and-me, or other consumer DNA testing sites to GEDmatch. Visit dnadoeproject.org for information and links on how to upload.

The DNA Doe Project The DNA Doe Project, Inc. is an all-volunteer non-profit organization whose mission is to identify John and Jane Does and return them to their families. The genealogy research is pro bono, but the organization relies on donations to fund lab costs when agencies cannot afford them. To date DDP has made over 70 identifications. Discover more at dnadoeproject.org.

Investigators with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation are hoping the public can help identify a Jane Doe whose skull was found Oct. 21, 2002, near the St. Croix River.

It was initially believed the woman was of Asian descent, but investigative genetic genealogists with the DNA Doe Project have now determined she was of Swedish descent.

It is believed her relatives may have emigrated to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. The woman was likely between 35-50 years old and had widely spaced eyes, a flat face and a pronounced forehead.

Investigators speculate the skull had been deposited at the site within a year of discovery.

The public is asked to contact St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Investigator James Haefner via email at james.haefner@sccwi.gov or 715-381-4325 with information about anyone who matches the description of this Jane Doe and who disappeared prior to October 2002.

Potential family members may be needed to confirm her identity by providing a DNA sample.