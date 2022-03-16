The St. Croix Valley chapter of the League of Women Voters is hosting a virtual meet and greet featuring candidates for seats on the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors.
This meet-the-candidates opportunity was released on March 15 and will be available through Election Day April 5.
By going to the homepage of the League, lwvstcroixvalley.org, you will be able to view five-minute candidate videos or print information by county and district.
In St. Croix County, there are 13 contested races and the potential for many new faces on the 19-member board. The 26 candidates running in the contested races were invited to speak directly to voters through five-minute Zoom recordings.
They were asked the same set of questions:
What motivates you to run for county board?
What do you see as the most important issues currently facing St. Croix County?
Where do you stand on those issues?
What qualifications do you have to effectively address those issues?
They were invited to provide contact information so that constituents could reach out to them with questions or feedback.
Some candidates declined the invitation to participate. Many expressed gratitude for the opportunity and said the process was easy. A few offered written answers to the questions. These are included in the meet and greet.
“We are hopeful that this virtual meet and greet will help voters completing absentee ballots, as well as those going to the polls on April 5, to be better informed about the candidates,” said Carolyn Saunders, League of Women Voters of St. Croix Valley.
