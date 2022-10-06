By a vote of 13 - 6 at their meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors confirmed the appointment of Dr. Faisal Anwar to fill the seat vacated by Dr. Paul McGinnis on the Health and Human Services Board.
Anwar was recommended unanimously following his interviews with County Administrator Ken Witt, County Board Chair Bob Long and HHS Board Chair Greg Tellijohn.
“I want to make it clear, politics aside, I’m seeking this position mainly to give my knowledge and expertise to the board to use as they see fit. I do not have an agenda …It’s mainly just to give back to the community that has given me so much,” Anwar said.
Anwar answered a number of questions from the supervisors including several pertaining to lingering differences over the county’s handling of the pandemic.
Supervisor Paul Berning pressed Anwar regarding whether he would take into consideration the wider impact restrictive medical decisions might have on the functioning of the community as a whole.
“For example: shutting down an entire county or state to stop something. Would you be willing to look further than just stopping a sickness or a virus? How would you handle that? “ Berning asked.
Anwar acknowledged he has a responsibility to evaluate the bigger picture.
“My main responsibility would be to give you the information from a medical perspective and how that would affect public health as a whole and the safety of your decisions. But I do also have a responsibility to look past that at what the ramifications would be of, say, shutting down an entire county, looking at the financial aspect and the other non-public health aspects too,” Dr. Anwar said.
Berning then asked Anwar whether he would advocate for “liberty” and “stand tall for us” allowing people to make their own choices versus decisions mandated by an overarching governing body or authority.
Anwar favors individual choice but believes a balance must be stuck somewhere in the middle to serve the greater good.
“I believe in people having a choice but if it is going to cause harm to the greater good then I think the government should have some responsibility as well. I’m somewhere in the middle between government authority and individual autonomy,” Anwar said.
Supervisor Mark Carlson revisited the failed recommendation by the HHS Board to allow a member with the authority to “mandate, wear marks, say what businesses are shut down, and quarantine. If you were on the board, would you have made the same recommendation or not?” Carlson asked.
Anwar said that, in hindsight, he would have. He then provided some context for his answer.
“I know a lot of you have lost friends and family in the pandemic, I’ve also lost family from COVID-19 as recently as about a year ago … that has affected me deeply. It has changed my own views on masking and vaccinations. So it wasn’t the pandemic itself but also a close family relative that had an impact on my decision.”
Anwar is currently serving as the chief of staff at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin. He attended medical school at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia, where he also completed his residency in internal medicine.
Anwar’s wife also works at Western Wisconsin Health as a transplant nephrologist. They live together with their two daughters in Hudson.
“Participation on the board is one way I can give back to the community and share from my experience and knowledge,” Anwar said.
Government Center
County Administrator Ken Witt informed supervisors that bids for the first phase, the precast portion of construction, are due by Oct. 13.
Design drawings of the final general structural layouts are currently under review.
Supervisors can expect a more detailed update including a review of the first round of bidding along with renderings at the November board meeting. An architectural representative and construction manager are expected to be present at that meeting.
A final round of bidding for the construction remodeling phase of the project is due in February.
“We’ll have actual dollars by February of what this project is going to cost us,” Witt said.
The most recent estimate including changers puts the project cost at $83 million dollars, several million dollars more than was originally estimated.
Witt is confident that, along with money set aside in the capital improvement budget for the project, interest earned on the $80 million dollars the county borrowed for the project will cover the additional costs.
Witt told the board the city of Hudson has approved the project which will enable the county to obtain a building permit.
CT Scanner
County Medical Examiner Patty Schachtner reported the CT machine has been delivered and installed and is expected to be up and running by Oct. 22. An agreement has been reached to provide services to Polk County while discussions are underway with five additional counties.
“Director Witt is going to be very happy when the revenue starts coming in … Everybody is very excited to have the capacity to do forensics here in Wisconsin and not have to go to Minnesota for everything. Thi si going to be a game changer for families. We’ll be able to rule out trauma right away,” Schachtneer said.
LTSB policy adopted
After some discussion, supervisors adopted a resolution amending Section 2.4 of the Personnel Policies and Procedures Handbook – Paid Time Off and Long Term Sick Bank.
The new policy eliminates any long-term sick bank payout for any employee hired after the adoption date of the policy. All current employees will be grandfathered under the current policy terms.
For current employees, any hours over the 320 hour cap in paid time off are automatically rolled into their long-term account. The long-term sick bank is only available to employees if they have a sickness or separation that lasts three days or longer and any remaining hours can only be paid out upon retirement and is paid into a health insurance account to be used only for health insurance.
The county is currently contributing $250,000 annually to the health savings account. That is the account out of which long-term sick banks funds are paid currently at a rate of approximately $500,000 annually.
With the policy changes, that will continue for another 20-30 years to accommodate the employees grandfathered in at a cost of between $8 million and $10 million. New employees as of the adoption of the changes would not receive any of that benefit going forward. The long-term sick bank benefit is paid out at the employee’s final pay rate.
Fund transfer
Supervisors approved the transfer of $2 million dollars from the county’s unassigned fund balance into the long-term sick bank.
The county attempts to maintain funds equivalent to roughly 35% of the general fund balance in the unassigned fund as a reserve. At the end of 2021 the unassigned fund had $3.8 million in excess of the 35% goal primarily due to sales tax collection and departments coming in under budget.
Administrator Wiit recommended transferring $2 million into the health savings account fund.
“This transfer of $2 million will make that fund solvent for the next three to five years depending on how many retirements we have and what those balances are,” Witt said.
