St. Croix County will be holding its first mental health symposium on Wednesday, June 8. This is the first of what will ideally be an annual symposium to share local perspectives and resources around mental health. This event is free and open to everyone. No registration required.
This first symposium will focus on suicide prevention. In 2021, there were 12 deaths by suicide in St. Croix County. All 12 of these deaths were men, with 10 out of 12 of these deaths occurring between the ages of 40 and 65.
The St. Croix County Health and Human Services Department is initiating this effort to better understand and address behavioral health crisis events to improve outcomes for the people of St. Croix County.
During the symposium the county will share local data, perspectives and resources.
St. Croix County Health and Human Services Director Bob Rohret stated, “My hope is that we get to a place where we approach mental health crisis events with the same sense of urgency and compassion that we apply to physical health emergencies. It is imperative that we as a community find ways to talk openly about mental health and addiction to promote wellness and prevent crisis events from happening in the first place.”
Symposium topics
- Introduction: presented by Rohret
- What the data is telling us: presented by St. Croix County Chief Medical Examiner Patty Schachtner.
- Veteran's perspective—men's mental health: presented Rick Rittmaster, retired Army chaplain and ordained pastor.
- Help is available—where to find local resources: presented by Shar Lopez, St. Croix County behavioral health administrator and Kelli Engen, St. Croix County public health administrator.
- Q&A panel
Where to find help
Life is difficult when you’re struggling with mental health or substance use. Remember that it’s OK to ask for help and support is available to help you and your loved ones. St. Croix County’s Behavioral Health Emergency Services and Crisis Program provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, dial 911 and ask for the mental health crisis team.
For non-emergency services, call 715-246-8255 to set up an appointment or get information on resources.
More information and resources are available at sccwi.gov/Suicide-Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.