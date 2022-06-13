St. Croix County is conducting a public involvement meeting regarding the Wisconsin 35 Trail project.
The project will run from Sommers Street to Old Highway 35, in St. Croix County. The proposed improvements involve building a 10 foot wide asphalt paved bike and pedestrian trail along the west side of WIS 35, from Sommers Street to Krattley Lane and along the east side of WIS 35, from Krattley Lane to Old Highway 35. Improvements include an asphalt trail, pedestrian curb ramps and crosswalk. The project will be constructed within State Highway public right-of-way.
The meeting is scheduled for 6—7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 20, at the Village of North Hudson Board Room. The meeting will follow an open house format with a brief presentation beginning at 6:15 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to present the preferred trail alternative and look to the public for input to assist in the further development of the design and final trail plans. Maps of the project area and preliminary plans will be on display, and St. Croix County and design consultant staff will be on hand to answer questions and take written and verbal comments.
For individuals unable to attend the event, email comments to John Hilgers by July 4: John.Hilgers@sccwi.gov.
Construction is currently scheduled to occur during the summer of 2024.
