St. Croix County Public Health has updated and extended their Mask Advisory until Oct. 5, 2021, according to a news release.
Under the Mask Advisory, Public Health recommends every individual, age five and older, in St. Croix County wear a face mask if the following apply:
The individual is not fully vaccinated or
The individual is fully vaccinated and is:
In public indoor settings when the level of community transmission in St. Croix County is at a “substantial” or “high” level.
The current transmission level is updated weekly and can be found on the St. Croix County COVID-19 Dashboard.
At local businesses and workplaces which ask individuals to mask.
In healthcare settings.
In K-12 schools (students, staff and visitors).
At a place where masks are required by local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.
If they are residents or employees in a correctional or detention facility, jail, or homeless shelter.
Masks continue to be an important and effective tool to slow the spread of this virus, public health stated. Public Health strongly recommends all residents 12 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone who has medical concerns about the vaccine should talk with a doctor.
This advisory follows the public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which is based on the latest scientific data on COVID-19. The CDC is closely monitoring variants of concern including the Delta variant which is 200 times more infectious than the original strain of COVID-19 and causes an increased amount of virus within infected individuals. The increase of infectiousness of the Delta variant is demonstrated in the COVID-19 virus samples sequenced in Wisconsin. In June of 2021, the Delta variant made up 31% of all virus samples sequenced in the state and increased to nearly 80% of all virus samples in July of 2021.
St. Croix County Public Health has updated the COVID-19 Dashboard to reflect this new guidance. The dashboard shows the current level of COVID-19 transmission (low, moderate, substantial and high) in St. Croix County and the steps that should be taken at each level to keep everyone safe. The level of transmission will be updated once per week based on the current level of community transmission.
COVID-19 Vaccines
As of August 5, 2021, only 48.7% of residents of St. Croix County have completed their COVID 19 vaccine series. As more people get vaccinated for COVID-19 there is less risk of variants spreading, of future and more harmful variants forming, and of people in the community experiencing preventable health issues and loss of life, public health said. The vaccines currently authorized for use in the U.S. are widely available and have been proven safe and effective in the fight against COVID-19. They have also been shown to provide protection from the Delta Variant.
Public Health holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Services Center in New Richmond. Those who want to get a vaccine at these clinics are asked to sign up using the form on the vaccine page of the St. Croix County Website. The Pfizer vaccine is available at these clinics for anyone 12 and older. Vaccines are also widely available at local pharmacies and healthcare providers. With online tools like vaccines.gov, residents can type in their zip code to find a location and time that is convenient for them. If anyone has questions or concerns about COVID-19 vaccines, we encourage them to talk with their doctor, a health professional.
Where can I find more information?
You can find more information about the Mask Advisory and how to get a COVID-19 vaccine on the St. Croix County website:
Health Advisory Webpage: https://www.sccwi.gov/951/Health-Advisory
COVID-19 Vaccines: https://sccwi.gov/982/COVID-19-Vaccine
