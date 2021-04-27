HUDSON -- St. Croix County kicked off its strategic plan at the start of April.
The county is working with the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service on to set a direction for how the county will move forward into the next 3-5 years.
The county has already begun analysis with the board and department heads. In early May, it will be focusing on community engagement.
A strategic plan questionnaire is now available to the public. County leaders would like to hear what county residents think the county is doing well and what it can do better, according to a press release.
A link to the questionnaire is available on the St. Croix County website.
