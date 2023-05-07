A St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty after responding to a report of a drunk driver in a ditch in Glenwood at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Shortly after arrival, the deputy reported shots fired. The deputy sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where they later died. The involved individual fled and was later found deceased in a wooded area with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
There is no threat to the community.
The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and is assisted by numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a the Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating during this investigation.
The division is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the St. Croix County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.