Family Friendly Workplaces announced today that it has certified the St. Croix Valley Food Bank (SCVFB) as a Family Friendly Workplace. The certification recognizes SCVFB’s commitment to providing a workplace that supports the needs of families.
“At St. Croix Valley Food Bank, we are committed to supporting our employees in achieving a healthy work-life balance.” Ann Prifrel Searles, CEO of the SCVFB shares, “We understand that the well-being of our team extends beyond the workplace, and this certification underscores our dedication to creating an environment where our employees can thrive both professionally and personally. As we continue our mission to fight hunger in the community, we also strive to foster a supportive and inclusive workplace that values the importance of family. This recognition energizes us to further enhance our initiatives, ensuring that our employees feel truly valued and empowered. Together, we're shaping not only a better workplace but also a stronger community for all."
To be certified, Family Friendly Workplaces conducted a thorough review of SCVFB’s human resources policies and practices, awarding points in their matrix for policies and practices which support families and children. The matrix covers a wide range of topics including health care, time off, flexible work arrangements, child care, early childhood support, and others.
As a certified employer, SCVFB can use the Family Friendly Workplaces logo in their marketing and recruitment efforts, as well as access a wide-range of additional resources.
“Certifying the St. Croix Valley Food Bank was a no brainer,” said Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces. “There is no daylight between their mission of supporting families through their fight against hunger, and the benefits they offer their own employees. We are proud to welcome them to the family.”
Family Friendly Workplaces is pleased to welcome SCVFB to a family of 30 western and northwestern Wisconsin employers who are offering market-leading benefits to their employees, and who are committed to supporting children and families.
Western and northwestern Wisconsin face a long-term human resources challenge which demands a strategic approach to address. The Family Friendly Workplaces Certification Program is designed to help employers compete for talent today, while also strategically addressing this long-term problem.
To learn more about Family Friendly Workplaces and its certification program, please visit familyfriendlyworkplaces.org.
