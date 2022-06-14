Mental Health continues to be a serious issue in this post-lockdown, post-isolation, post-virtual school and work world. In response, the St. Croix Valley Foundation and its ten affiliated community foundations mounted a competitive grant program to support organizations addressing the behavioral health needs of our communities.
This month, the Vibrant Communities Mental Health grant program awarded $153,136 to 38 organizations impacting communities throughout the six-county service area.
The grants supported a wide range of local and regional programs addressing mental illness intervention and prevention head-on.
Here are the organizations in the Hudson area that were awarded funds:
Anu, therapeutic healing tools, $500.
Big Brothers Big Sisters, 1-to-1 youth mentoring, $3,100.
Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley, home visiting mental health support, $9,191.
FamilyMeans, counseling and therapy, $5,680.
Friends of Somerset Public Library, engaging the community with mental wellness resources, $730.
Hudson School District, engaging families as they parent digital natives, $2,000.
Moms and Dads against Meth, Inc., butterfly house transitional sober house for women, $5,000.
River Falls School District, middle school social emotional curriculum grant, $5,480.
St. Croix Valley Restorative Services, mental and chemical health support, $1,875.
The Salvation Army, new beginnings, $8,093.
Thug life ministry, bunk house project for homeless youth, $1,910.
United Way St. Croix Valley, mental health first aid, $9,316.
West CAP, economic hardship and mental health initiative, $3,600.
Workforce Resource, Inc., mental health interventions - workforce success, $2,100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.