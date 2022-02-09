St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity is celebrating 25 years helping people with safe, affordable housing in Pierce & St. Croix Counties on March 26.

The organization’s gala, Steel Toes & Stilettos, brings together community members, Habitat families, volunteers, sponsors, board and staff to learn about plans for furthering its mission and reflect on the work the group has been part of during it’s first 25 years.

“The pandemic kept us from celebrating our actual anniversary in 2021,” SCVHFH Board President Joel Skinner said. “With market challenges making affordable housing even further out of reach, we look forward to opportunities that will increase capacity and do more for our neighbors who know that a home is the beginning of generational-wealth building. This celebration recognizes that communities coming together really do make a difference to the people who live and work together each day.”

Steel Toes & Stilettos will take place Saturday, March 26 at 5 p.m. at Tattersall Distilling in River Falls.

The gala features a cocktail hour, silent auction, wine and spirits pull, photo booth and a special program highlighting goals for the organization’s future, along with a delicious dinner and Dessert Dash.

Creative Homes is kicking off the silent auction with an opportunity for guests to bid on a Brewers vs. Twins game package, which includes 20 special section tickets for the July 12 night game at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Tickets for the event are $50. Tables of six are $275 each and are on sale online.

Businesses interested in donating silent auction items should contact Kristie Smith at 715-35-08585 ext.1.