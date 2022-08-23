St. Croix Valley Rodeo 2022

A cowboy competes in the Bareback Riding competition Saturday night at the 14th Annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo. 

 Tom Lindfors

You would have been hard pressed to find an open seat in the stands or on the grass Saturday night at the 14th annual St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo.

More than 3,000 fans passed through the turnstiles at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday night to see some of the top-ranked cowboys and cowgirls in the Midwest compete head to head riding, roping and wrestling broncs and bulls provided by the Marty Barnes Stock Company.

It is an American spectacle, the sequins, heart-pounding music, fancy belt buckles and the violent kicks, twists and turns as a cowboy measures his grit against a tornado of hooves and horns in a death-defying race to reach 8 seconds. 

Rodeo renown announcer, Davie Kimm emceed the evening accompanied in the arena by rodeo entertainer (looks like a clown) Dalton Morris.  

Cowboys competed in bull riding, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, bareback bronc and team roping while cowgirls competed in barrel-racing all for a share of the prize money up for grabs.

Competitors also earned points with qualified rides toward the RAM Great Lakes Circuit Finals later this year in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Ask any cowboy, rodeo is a tough way to make a living. It really comes down to the ability to block out the pain, the desire to beat the beast and the luck of the draw. 

Only a handful of cowboys make elite money in the sport. The good thing for the rest of the cowboys, rodeo careers are short. 

