You would have been hard pressed to find an open seat in the stands or on the grass Saturday night at the 14th annual St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo.
More than 3,000 fans passed through the turnstiles at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday night to see some of the top-ranked cowboys and cowgirls in the Midwest compete head to head riding, roping and wrestling broncs and bulls provided by the Marty Barnes Stock Company.
It is an American spectacle, the sequins, heart-pounding music, fancy belt buckles and the violent kicks, twists and turns as a cowboy measures his grit against a tornado of hooves and horns in a death-defying race to reach 8 seconds.
Rodeo renown announcer, Davie Kimm emceed the evening accompanied in the arena by rodeo entertainer (looks like a clown) Dalton Morris.
Cowboys competed in bull riding, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, bareback bronc and team roping while cowgirls competed in barrel-racing all for a share of the prize money up for grabs.
Competitors also earned points with qualified rides toward the RAM Great Lakes Circuit Finals later this year in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ask any cowboy, rodeo is a tough way to make a living. It really comes down to the ability to block out the pain, the desire to beat the beast and the luck of the draw.
Only a handful of cowboys make elite money in the sport. The good thing for the rest of the cowboys, rodeo careers are short.
Young cowpokes, Archer and Colin Kressin looked right at home in their cowboy hats Saturday night at the 14th Annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo in Glenwood City.
Jessica Blair-Fowlke demonstrated her Roman Riding skills at the 14th Annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo. Roman Rising requires driving a pair of horses around the arena with one foot on the back of each horse.
Rodeo royalty showed off their belt buckles at the 14th Annual St. Croix Valley rodeo. (L-R) Ava Johnson - Midwestern Rodeo Queen 2023, Jessica Moor - Miss Rodeo Wisconsin, Emily Oman - Miss Rodeo St. Croix Valley, Grace Siera - Miss Junior Rodeo St. Croix Valley, Ashley Johnson - Miss Teen Rodeo Wi 2022–2023 and Sammie Kennell - Miss Teen Rodeo Wisconsin 2021-2022.
Aubrey Wilcoxson appeared to approve her first cowboy hat before the start of the rodeo Saturday night in Glenwood City.
Greyson Ellis took his first crack at bronco busting Saturday night at the 14th Annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo.
Cowgirls Tempe and Alora Christian were ready for the rodeo to get started Saturday night in Glenwood City.
"No comment."
Bull rider Garrett Wall (L)received some questionable advice from rodeo entertainer Dalton Morris (R) at the 14th Annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo, Saturday night in Glenwood City.
Italian cowboy, Pietro Perri, came a long way to compete in the Saddle Bronc Riding competition at the 14th Annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo in Glenwood City.
Cowboys prepared before the Bareback Riding competition Saturday night at the 14th Annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo in Glenwood City.
Sammie Kennell, Miss Teen Rodeo Wisconsin 2021-22, crowned her successor, Ashley Johnson, Saturday night at the 14th Annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo.
Jessica Moor, Miss Rodeo Wisconsin, presented the flag for the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," Saturday night at the 14th Annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo.
A cowboy competes in the Bareback Riding competition Saturday night at the 14th Annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo.
Multiple hats will get you noticed especially at the rodeo.
A cowboy competes in the Tie Down Roping competition Saturday night at the 14th Annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo.
Rodeo entertainer, Dalton Morris, gets the crowd going at the 14th Annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo, Saturday night in Glenwood City.
A cowboy is looking good early in his ride during the Saddle Bronc Riding competition at the St. Croix Valley Rodeo, Saturday night, in Glenwood City.
This might be the toughest 8 seconds in sports.
A competitor clears the second barrel during the Barrel Racing competition, Saturday night, at the St. Croix Valley Rodeo.
Newly crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Wisconsin, Ashley Johnson, autographed the brim of fan Lane Mewes' hat.
Newly crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Wisconsin 2022-23, Ashley Johnson.
