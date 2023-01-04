St. Mary third and fourth graders

St. Mary third and fourth graders donned cowboy hats to sing "Holiday Hoedown." 

 Tom Lindfors

Despite the snow’s early arrival, students at St. Mary School put on their cowboy hats, grabbed their kazoos and candles and put on two Christmas concerts on Wednesday,, Dec. 21.

Music teacher Heather Jo Bolton pulled out all the stops showcasing her student’s skills on instruments from kazoos to buckets to bells and cellos and saxophone.

A sea of cellphones greeted students as they took turns taking the stage and singing songs from “Snowpants” and Winter Walk” to “The First Noel” and everybody’s holiday favorite “Parade of the Wooden Bucket Band.”

St. Mary School

