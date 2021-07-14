GLENWOOD CITY -- The new Multi-Species Livestock Barn will be used for the first time at the 2021 St. Croix County Fair July 14-18.
After postponing the unveiling for a year due to the pandemic, Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds are excited to show off the improved singular building.
“It’s a huge upgrade in design, capacity and scale,” Chris Libby, president of Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds, said.
The first St. Croix fair was held in Glenwood City, Wisconsin, in 1910 and most of the current buildings had not been repaired or reconstructed since the 1950s and ’60s.
“Many of those buildings were inadequate or in poor repair, and that was what drove the project,” Libby said.
St. Croix County Fair Inc., which operates the fairgrounds, pushed construction forward for many new building projects.
Two dairy barns and a horse barn were built first, in 2011 and 2016 respectively.
Construction for the livestock barn started in 2019 and was completed by 2020. Due to the pandemic, there was no fair last year and the new barn wasn’t used -- until now.
The project’s estimated cost is $280,000 and is the biggest building on the fairgrounds with 13,500 square feet in total.
Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds did a lot of the fundraising along with the livestock committee and other large partners. Funds were raised through applying to non-profit foundations, holding charity auctions and different events, and more.
“The cost of this project was greatly reduced by a lot of volunteer help,” Libby said. “Previous buildings were removed by volunteers and the wiring for the new building was also done by a licensed direct electrician as a volunteer.”
The new barn, which is much more advanced, replaced two old buildings that only had dirt floors. The building will now be used for showing and animal housing for goats, swine and sheep.
“By today’s standards for animal housing and spectators, the building is advanced in comfort, safety and biosecurity,” Libby said.
The animals shown will continue to be brought by students as their 4-H and FFA projects.
