The Hudson Star-Observer named Jack White its community news editor, the paper announced this week.
“I’m excited to be here,” White said in a statement. “And I can’t wait to cover stories in such an important community. The people of Hudson deserve a newspaper that cares about what they care about. I’m honored to be a small part of such a special place.”
White arrives to the outlet after working for USA TODAY, the Star Tribune, the Pioneer Press and other outlets. He has freelance experience in multiple genres of journalism. He most recently worked for the Minnesota Revisor of Statutes, a state office. The last time he was an editor was when he worked for USA TODAY SMG’s Vikings Wire until the end of the 2021 NFL season.
White hopes to bring his wide range of experience to a role that requires you to cover a variety of topics in-depth. He thinks Hudson is not only an established community, but one that is constantly evolving. He’s happy to be here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.