Hannah Coyle has been named the main reporter for Hudson and surrounding areas, Managing Editor Jim Johnson announced this week.
“Hannah has been doing a wonderful job since joining the newspaper last year,” Johnson said. “Hudson is an important market for O’Rourke Media Group, and Hannah has the skill set to provide the coverage that readers in Hudson expect from the Star-Observer.”
Coyle currently covers the city of River Falls and Pierce County for the newspaper. She joined the staff full time last June. Her main task was relaunching the River Falls Journal as a hyper-local website. The newspaper had been closed by a previous owner and consolidated with the Star-Observer.
When O’Rourke Media Group bought the Star-Observer newspaper in January 2021, CEO Jim O’Rourke heard River Falls readers asking for more coverage. His answer was hiring Coyle and putting her in charge of rebuilding the River Falls Journal as a hyper-local website.
“I’ve been so impressed with the work Hannah has done since joining our company,” O’Rourke said. “Hudson print and online readers are going to really enjoy the local stories and news that she consistently produces.”
In addition to posting her stories on the River Falls Journal website, Coyle’s stories appeared in the Star-Observer.
“Hannah immersed herself in River Falls, developing sources and writing stories that told not just what was happening in the community but why it was happening,” Johnson said. “One of Hannah’s strengths is establishing rapport with subjects of news stories.”
Prior to Coyle joining the staff in June, she was a freelance writer, covering stories for O’Rourke Media Group in western Wisconsin and Minnesota. She was writing those stories as she completed her degree in journalism at DePaul University. She grew up in Red Wing and graduated from Red Wing High School.
The company has begun advertising to fill Coyle’s position in River Falls.
The Star-Observer recently talked with Coyle about her work as a reporter. Here is what she said:
What inspired you to become a reporter?
It was a combination of a few things that initially sparked my interest in reporting. The first was the election of 2016. It quickly became apparent to me that quality journalism was not to be taken for granted.
Second, there were a few mentors in my life that had identified my talents as a writer and encouraged me to consider the path of reporting. One of those mentors was (and is) previous Star Observer editor, Anne Jacobson.
Is there a story that sticks in your mind as memorable that you have written for the Star-Observer?
There have been so many stories that have been memorable. When I think of one, I think of a dozen more. However, I recently did a story about Mike Wurm, a videographer, who is creating a film about the Kinnickinic. His creative energy and talent made my job of telling his story easy. And our conversation reminded me why I love this job.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
I get to talk to people about what they love. I get to see so much good and joy on a daily basis. Media gets a reputation for selling “bad news” (which does still often need coverage… COVID-19 is a perfect example) but I’m lucky. As a local reporter, while making sure we get you the necessary “bad news,” I also get to find the fun, fabulous and fantastic stories that bring a smile to my face and hopefully yours.
What do you find difficult about your job?
Finding time for it all. There is no shortage of stories to be told, but I can only be in one place at a time and write so many words in a day. As much as I would love to do it all, it’s difficult to navigate which stories take priority when they are all important.
What do you do outside of work?
I am from Red Wing, Minnesota. and my family still lives there, so I visit them often … and their two dogs, Maude and Murphy.
I also love a good book, shopping at local businesses and attending Wednesday night trivia at Swinging Bridge.
