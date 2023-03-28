The Star-Observer won 10 awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association 2022 Better Newspaper Contest, including one of the top awards in the competition for general excellence in the mid-size weekly newspaper category.
Hannah Coyle, recently named community news editor, won the Rookie Reporter of the Year award along with two other awards.
Graphic designer Cindy Duffee took the top prize in overall page design.
The judges commented on Duffee’s body of work: “Excellent use of space.” The judges called her layout featuring former Hudson Mayor Mary Ellefson “excellent.” And commented on her layouts of a story about a woman mermaid and said the use of photos with a story on unclaimed remains in St. Croix County “compelling.”
Managing Editor Jim Johnson took first in the profile feature story category for a story about a seventh-grader at Meyer Middle School in River Falls who had suffered a stroke.
“Great interview about a life-changing experience,” the judges wrote. “The writer did a great job of bringing this story to life.”
The newspaper competed against other weekly newspapers in the state with circulations between 2,250 and 4,499.
In addition to the first place awards, the Star-Observer staff earned six other awards:
Second place to the staff for best feature and lifestyle pages.
Third place for Sam Fristed as Rookie Reporter of the Year.
Honorable mention for Dave Newman’s story about Somerset graduate Eve Goldstein winning gold medals in Israel. “A unique angle on an interesting story,” the judges said. “Good lede and quotes.”
Honorable mention for breaking news reporting for a story by Tom Lindfors on Nicolae Miu, accused in the stabbing death of a man on the Apple River. “Very readable and well balanced,” the judges said.
Honorable mention for Hannah Coyle for reporting on local education. “Good variety of school issues represented here,” the judges wrote. “Nice writing.”
Honorable mention for Hannah Coyle’s photo of Pepper Fest 2022 Queen Emma Hatch passing on the crown to 2023 Queen Ava Prissel.
Managing Editor Jim Johnson said the awards are recognition of the dedication of the Star-Observer staff to provide quality journalism for St. Croix and Pierce County readers every week throughout the year.
“Our journalists pursue excellence every day,” Johnson said. “I am proud of the work they do for our readers.”
