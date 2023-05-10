Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Fri., May 12, in honor of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, who was killed in the line of duty on Sat., May 6.
“Deputy Kaitie Leising was admired by her colleagues and community alike for the positivity, drive, and dedication to service she carried with her every day,” Evers said. “The weight of Deputy Leising’s death is a loss felt by folks across the state. We continue to keep Deputy Leising’s family and loved ones, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix County community, and all those that knew and served alongside her in our hearts as they mourn her tragic passing.”
Services for Deputy Leising will be held on Fri., May 12, in Hudson.
A public visitation will be held at the Hudson High School on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The funeral will be held directly afterward with law enforcement honors. A law enforcement procession will take place after the funeral.
In lieu of flowers at the funeral, Leising's family would like donations to be given to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.
Donations can are also being collected for Leising's family.
A fund has been set up through WESTconsin Credit Union. All contributions will be given directly to Leising's wife and child. Donations made out to "Benefit of Deputy Leising" can be sent to WESTconsin Credit Union, PO Box 269, New Richmond, WI 54017, or deposited at any WESTconsin Credit Union branch.
To protect donors from potential scammers, there is not currently an online donation link set up.
