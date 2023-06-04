While being interviewed along with his 4x100 meter relay teammates Tragon Timm, Miles Burke and Aidan Zinck after their fifth place finish in Saturday’s WIAA State Track and Field Finals in La Crosse, the last thing senior Ethan Turbeville said was– “The next time we talk, I’ll be wearing a gold medal around my neck.”
Roughly 15 minutes later, he was.
Turbeville capped an exceptional track and field career at New Richmond by winning the Division 1 200 meter dash title in his final race as a Tiger. The medal was Turbeville’s third of the day, and upped his total state medal count to nine in his high school career.
Turbeville started his day in the 100 meter dash finals after posting the fastest qualifying time in the field– 10.84 seconds– in Friday’s preliminaries, which were run under the lights at Veterans Memorial Stadium due to two lengthy weather delays.
He cut his time to 10.80 in the finals. But Elijah Brown of Tomah ran a 10.77, and defending state champion Lyndon Hemmerich Hartman of Oshkosh North ran a 10.78, leaving Turbeville in third place, and focused on the 200.
“The 100 isn’t my race,” he said matter-of-factly. “The 200 is.”
But first Turbeville ran the anchor leg of the Tigers’ 4x100 meter relay team for the second year in a row. Last year Andrew Trandahl, Kennan Stowers, Brock Unger and Turbeville won a state title in the race, and this year Timm, Burke, Zinck and Turbeville put the Tigers on the podium again with a fifth place time of 42.34 seconds, just behind fourth place Mukwonago 42.31.
Burke said he, Timm and Zinck felt some pressure as the new guys on a defending state champion relay team earlier in the season, but it all came together as the season went on.
“It was kind of nerve wracking,” he said. “We were three new guys, but now we're just happy to be here.”
Turbeville didn’t have much time to celebrate with the 200 dash finals just three races later due to the expedited schedule caused by Friday’s lengthy weather delays, and promptly lived up to his earlier vow to win a gold medal with a first place time of 21.38 seconds. Bennett Fried of La Crosse Central was second in 21.55.
Turbeville said as soon as he hit the straightaway, he knew the race was his.
“I knew right away,” he said. “It was pretty sick coming down the homestretch because I got in front and I just knew it was gonna happen.”
The state title was the first individual title for Turbeville, after placing fifth in the 200 last year. He also placed second in the 100 in his sophomore season, but said he’s more suited for the 200.
“It's just my better race overall,” he said. “I think my top end speed just maxes out and I can keep at it for longer than most people.”
Turbeville said, for now, he’ll be hanging all nine of his state medals in his bedroom at his New Richmond home. But they may just end up in his dorm room at UW-La Crosse in the fall, where he plans to run for the Eagles’ defending indoor national champion and defending outdoor national runner-up men’s team.
Host of Tigers end season at state
New Richmond was represented by three other relay teams and one individual at this year’s state meet who all competed in Friday’s preliminary races, with the top ten advancing to Saturday’s finals.
Tiger senior Thomas Casey finished 12th in the boys 110 meter hurdle prelims with a time of 15.34 seconds, while the boys 4x200 meter relay team of Timm, Billy Auvin, Zinck and Vance Landa was 13th in 1:30.19.
On the girls’ side, the 4x100 relay team of Nadia Unruh, Izzy Jensen, Etta Carlson and Katelynn Doehrmann just missed making the finals with an 11th place time of 50.24 seconds, while the 4x400 team of Izzy Jensen, Jasmine Altena, Vivian Roberts and Ceanna Dietz was 17th in 4:12.16.
Welcome to the discussion.
