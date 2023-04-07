It was a fabulous night of glitz and gambling all in the name of affordable housing and the belief that everyone deserves a safe place to sleep at night.
St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity's second annual Steel Toes & Stilettos Gala took place March 25, at Tattersall Distilling in River Falls.
Just shy of 150 folks including attendees, sponsors, donors, board and staff gambled to their heart’s content without spending a dollar while raising $35,000 to put toward the purchase of lots for more home builds.
Tickets purchased in advance for $75 or $90 if you waited, provided guests with “fun money” to test their skills at roulette, craps, pokerlette, Texas hold’em and blackjack. If your luck worked out, you earned raffle tickets and a chance to win a prize.
Bakeries throughout the St. Croix valley donated a scrumptious dessert to be auctioned off in the Dessert Dash. Tables bid on the desserts. The higher the bid, the earlier your choice of a desert.
Kristie Smith, executive director of St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity, noted the organization recently completed a strategic plan to guide its growth over the next three to five years as it looks to implement its mission in St Croix and Pierce counties.
“We’re looking for more funding so that we can purchase more affordable land further out in our communities,” Smith said.
One of the challenges identified in the plan is the high cost of land in more urban areas and having enough funds on hand to be able to invest on short notice when a property suddenly becomes available at an affordable price. Events like Steel Toes & Stilettos will continue to be relied upon to help raise those funds going forward.
“It was a really fun night. With the casino theme, people could have fun as well as eat food and raise some funds. We’re so grateful for all of our community support, all the partners who sponsored. Just a fantastic night,” Smith said.
