Hudson High School and the community of River Falls both have students who have been named 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
Hudson seniors Shloke Jani and Logan Ion were named as semifinalists along with River Falls’ Daniel Deutsch and River Falls High School’s Derek Weissinger.
“These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring,” the National Merit Scholarship Corporation states
There are several steps and requirements to meet the semifinals standing, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors who will move on in the competition.
Of the 16,000 semifinalists, 95% are expected to attain finalist standing and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship and the title of National Merit Scholar, a prestigious recognition.
As high school juniors, students enter the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 preliminary SAT (PSAT) or National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (NMSQT). For Jani and Ion, this test occured in the fall of 2021.
“As far as standardized tests go, it was pretty standard. I woke up on time after a good night's sleep, ate some breakfast and took the exam,” Jani said. “I tried a few practice questions before the test, but most of my preparation came from taking challenging courses at school.”
The PSAT scores serve as an initial screening of entrants.
Once they receive this status, semifinalists submit a detailed application, providing information about their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership, employment, honors and awards.
Semifinalists have impressive records.
Jani, for example, is currently assisting a professor at the University of Minnesota who is conducting astrophysics research. On top of that, he is a black belt in karate, president of the senior National Honor Society and a member of the National German Honor Society.
With outstanding records, a written essay, confirmatory SAT or ACT scores and recommendation from a high school official, the semifinalist title will be advanced to finalist.
“Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference,” the National Merit Scholarship Corporation states.
For many students, receiving the title of National Merit Scholar and the funds that come with it will help them pursue a dream in post-secondary education.
Jani would like to major in a STEM field, like physics or engineering. Ion plans on studying aerospace engineering with the goal of working in the field of astronautics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.