Outside, the temperature climbed into the mid 80’s Saturday afternoon, but it was even hotter inside the New Richmond High School auditorium where the Kids From Wisconsin, featuring recent New Richmond grads singer/dancer Emily Zeller and trumpeter Josh Mealey, raised the roof with their Broadway style performance “Star Struck.”
Kids From Wisconsin is in its 55th year of providing a summer's worth of musical performances throughout Wisconsin and nearby states featuring talented singer/dancers and instrumentalists ages 15-20 recruited from music programs across the state.
"Star Struck," pays homage to the contributions on stage, screen and beyond from historical groups and individuals recognized with a Tony, Oscar or Grammy award including performers and writers like Duke Ellington, David Foster and Kelly Clarkson.
Kids From Wisconsin lived up to its billing as the country's only pre-professional organization of its kind boasting a professional caliber cast of 40 teenage singers, dancers and musicians in a well orchestrated two hour power house production featuring costume changes and staging worthy of its Broadway aspirations.
During her time at New Richmond High School, Zeller performed with the Concert Choir, Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Show Choir and numerous honors choirs. She performed roles in both plays and musicals including Sour Kangaroo in “Seussical,” the ensemble in “Addams Family,” Megan in “Puffs,” Frankie in “The Con,” and Shani in “The Single Man.” Zeller was nominated for a Jerry Award for "Outstanding Lead Performance" in her role as Lily in the new musical, “Ranked.” This Fall, she plans to attend Viterbo University to major in Music Education.
2023 New Richmond High School graduate Josh Mealey, son of Jodi and Matt Mealey, alumni of Kids From Wisconsin and New Richmond High School choir and band directors respectively, is a trumpet understudy at Kids From Wisconsin summer band camp at which his father Matt is the coach.
While attending New Richmond High School, Mealey sang bass with the Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Concert Choir, Show Choir and performed on stage in the new musical, “Ranked” as John, and the comedic plays, "Puffs” as Wayne, and “The Con” as Batguy. He played trumpet in the Seussical pit band wind ensemble, marching band, and lead trumpet in the jazz band. He also played with several honors bands, as well as the Wisconsin School Music Association State Honors Jazz Band this past year. He plans on attending Northwood Technical College next fall to study automated packaging and robotics.
On Saturday, the Kids From Wisconsin tour teamed up with Five Loaves Food Shelf to sponsor “Stuff the Bus.” Scouts from Somerset along with members of the New Richmond Color Guard volunteered their time to collect donations of food at the KIDS tour bus before the concert. Attendees at the concert were also encouraged to bring donations to the concert. More than 130 pounds of food was collected.
Saturday’s effort was part of a larger overall effort being coordinated with the KIDS summer tour entitled Forward Together from Stage to Table.
Money earned from Saturday's performance benefited the New Richmond High School band and choir programs.
