HUDSON -- Summer events will return, after a year of cancellations and changes due to COVID-19.
The Hudson Council approved several planned events, including the annual Booster Days over Fourth of July, at its Monday, May 3 meeting.
All events that rent city parks are required to follow current CDC and county guidelines, City Administrator Aaron Reeves said. Currently those guidelines recommend a mask when outside in a group setting, whether vaccinated or not. The city will watch how those recommendations may change as the year goes on.
All approved events will also be in set, delineated areas. That way, anyone coming to the event is doing so because they want to and feel comfortable, Reeves said.
Booster Days will look a little different this year, with no parade due to the downtown construction. The tractor pull has been canceled as well, and the car show is up in the air a bit, Coordinator Holly Schultz said.
The carnival, music, beer garden, fishing contest and more will all be underway. The carnival already has its own COVID-19 protocols in place, including employees wearing masks, steam-sanitizing equipment and protective barriers on the food trucks.
A Phipps summer benefit concert on Aug. 14 was also approved.
The concert will provide support to The Phipps while it is closed over the summer for renovations. It will feature artists from midday into the evening, with beer and wine and food from local restaurants served.
Phipps Executive Director Darby Lunceford said The Phipps has been rigid about COVID precautions, including requiring masks. They have also looked at the grid pattern of the event in order to social distance and may draw on the grass to make it easier.
The Lions Club Hometown Music Festival on Sept. 11 was also approved.
The event features local artists, food vendors, beer and wine, and activities for kids. It’s geared to be a family-friendly event that brings the community together, Mike Burnley of the Lions Club said.
A Trinity Lutheran worship service was also approved to be held at Lakefront Park, despite some concerns over wording.
The event will feature food trucks, something that is not regularly allowed in the city. In order for it to be used, the event must be approved as a community event.
Council Member Jim Webber said he was concerned the term community event makes it seem the city is sponsoring a worship event. Reeves said the city can look at updating the language to special events rather than community. City Attorney Nick Vivian said the city could also define the term, as currently community event does not have a definition.
Here’s a look at the council’s other business:
Construction time extension
A short extension of Highway 35 construction hours will be allowed, though the city is prepared to shut it down if complaints come in.
The contractor on the project that runs through Second Street requested additional work hours beyond the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. rule to ensure work is completed by November, Engineer Dean Chamberlain said.
The council approved an extension to 8 p.m., allowing workers to focus on cleaning up and preparing for the next day of work during that extended time. City staff were given the ability to stop the later work if necessary due to complaints.
The council also approved a few days of night work on the sanitary sewer mains near the wastewater plant. Chamberlain explained those sewers have a high flow rate during the day, and working at night makes it easier.
Hudson Physicians rezoning
The council approved a rezoning and comprehensive plan update for three plots of land east of Carmichael Road and north of Interstate 94. The zoning and comprehensive plan were approved for general commercial.
Hudson Physicians plans to build a primary care clinic on the site.
The council’s decision is on zoning only. The project will still need approval for a plat, conditional-use permit and development plans.
Attorney Chris Anderson, who represents several neighbors, said they are concerned about buffering, light pollution, traffic and more. The main concerns center on around a road laid out in the initial designs.
The issue of the road will be discussed with the concept plans in the next step of the process, Community Development Director Mike Johnson said. The road may not be buildable, but regardless if neighbors are opposed, it could be removed, he said.
New Kwik Trip
The final development plans and a conditional-use permit were approved for a Kwik Trip store on Annabelle Way.
The project will include an 8,000-square-foot convenience store and car wash.
Council Member Jim Webber expressed concern about the noise from the 24-hour car wash. Kwik Trip Stores Vice President Scott Teigen said the car wash does not have any beeping, but hours can be restricted if neighbors are concerned.
Johnson said conditional use permits are subject to review, so the city could have hours limited if complaints come up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.